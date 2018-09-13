Logo


Hilda Mae Branham Baker

on 09/13/2018 |

Hilda Mae Branham Baker, 72, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at her residence. Born July 7, 1946 in Burkesville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Richard Branham and Ruby Anderson, Glasgow, who survives. She was a homemaker.

Survivors other than her mother, include two daughters, Ruby Gail Baker, Glasgow and Tina (William) Anderson, Glasgow; one son, Joe Baker. Franklin, KY; five sisters, Runelle Davidson, Louise Rose, Peggy Meredith, Sadie Phelps and Nancy Robinson; seven grandchildren, Catalina Baker, Carlee Jo Baker, Ben Norris, Brandy Anderson, Tia Anderson, Doug Baker and Michael Ray Baker; and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death besides her father, by one sister, Helen Faye Jennings and her stepfather Dempsey Anderson.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to McMurtrey Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

