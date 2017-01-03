Logo


HILLBILY JIM DONATES BOOK TO WELDON LIBRARY

on 01/03/2017
On Thursday, December 15, Hillbilly Jim, a famous wrestler, came to Glasgow to promote the release of his biography written by local author and travel writer, Gary West. The book entitled “Hillbilly Jim, The Incredible Story of a Wrestling Super Star” is now available at the Mary Wood Weldon Public Library in Glasgow. James “Jim” Jim Morris, aka Hillbilly Jim, lived in Glasgow for a few years and attended E.B. Terry Elementary School. Ann Stewart, a classmate of Jim’s, asked him to donate a book to the local library and he graciously agreed to do so. The book was delivered that afternoon.

