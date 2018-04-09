Logo


HILLVUE HEIGHTS ANNUAL “GODSTOCK” CELEBRATION TO BEGIN ONE NIGHT EARLIER

Godstock, Hillvue Heights Church’s annual community-wide celebration of Life in Jesus, begins one night earlier this year, Thursday night, September 6! For the first time, Highland Hills Church in Glasgow will be leading a new Thursday night worship set, which begins at 7:30pm! Friday and Saturday night worship begins at 7pm and will be lead by Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green. Godstock will take place on the Highland Games field at Barren River State Park; it is a fun-filled weekend with now THREE nights of powerful worship services.

