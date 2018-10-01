HL: LONG-TIME VOICE OF THE HILLTOPPER, WES STRADER, DIES AT 79

JANUARY 09, 2018 11:45 PM
A radio play-by-play broadcaster who served as the voice of the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers for more than 36 years died Tuesday night at age 79.
Charles Wesley “Wes” Strader was among the most prominent sports broadcasting figures in Kentucky and was inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002, according to WKU Athletics. Strader covered WKU football and men’s basketball for radio station WKCT, later called WBLG, and was involved in the coverage of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet Sixteen boy’s basketball championships.
“He was an iconic broadcaster in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and a loyal member of the WKU family, whose friendship and dedication to the Hilltoppers spanned decades,” WKU Athletics Director Todd Stewart said in a news release by the school. “His Hall of Fame broadcasting career was intertwined with generations of our athletes, coaches, administration and fans and positively impacted all whom he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sue, son Chuck, and daughter, Kim.”
On Feb. 21, 2013, WKU unveiled a banner for Strader in the rafters of E.A. Diddle Arena. His banner remains the only banner hung across all WKU sports for a non-player or former coach.
