HOLIDAY HORSEPLAY LEADS TO 3 IN HOSPITAL AND 1 ARREST

Edmonton/Metcalfe 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at 12:29 AM from Gayle Davis at 3436 Mell Cork Rd. Mrs. Davis stated that her husband, 51 year old Billy Wayne “Buck” Davis Jr., had stabbed her son. Upon arrival, Deputy Romines from the Metcalfe County Sheriff Office found that 23 year old Nathan Wilson had been stabbed multiple times. Buck Davis also had a wound to his right leg and 25 year old Kevin Wilson, a brother to Nathan Wilson, also suffered from a stab wound to his hand. It was stated from Gayle Davis that this began as playing around which led to the altercation between her husband and her son Nathan. In trying to break up his step father and brother, Kevin Wilson was also injured. Alcohol was a factor.

Barren Metcalfe EMS transported Nathan Wilson to TJ Samson Community Hospital and was later taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville.

Kevin Wilson was transported by private means to TJ Samson Community Hospital.

Green County EMS transported Billy Wayne “Buck” Davis Jr. to TJ Samson Community Hospital where he was treated and later released and charged with 2 counts of ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE and 3 counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT 1ST DEGREE and was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.