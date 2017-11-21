HOLLANDER IN MUNFORDVILLE TO ADD 70 NEW JOBS

on 11/21/2017 |

In 1963, the first mattress pads were sewn in Munfordville at “Floral Hall” at the Hart County Fairgrounds. The first official pads sewn under the name Louisville Bedding, the company continued to grow until it was bought, in recent years, by Hollander Sleep Products.

Hollander is the largest textile manufacturer in the US, with one half of the pillows sold nationwide being a Hollander product. Standing now at just under 300 employees, the Munfordville facility expects to ship near 3.4 million mattress pads this year alone. Next year’s numbers are expected to increase by about half a millionn which will mean about 70 new jobs will be created at the Munfordville plant. This expansion is due to the partnership between Hollander and Walmart. Mark Eichhorn, CEO of Hollander says that instead of jobs going overseas:

Eichhorn

Creating American jobs is the main goal of an initiative kicked off by Walmart about four years ago according to Terry Thompson: