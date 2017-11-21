Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HOLLANDER IN MUNFORDVILLE TO ADD 70 NEW JOBS

on 11/21/2017 |

In 1963, the first mattress pads were sewn in Munfordville at “Floral Hall” at the Hart County Fairgrounds. The first official pads sewn under the name Louisville Bedding, the company continued to grow until it was bought, in recent years, by Hollander Sleep Products.

Hollander is the largest textile manufacturer in the US, with one half of the pillows sold nationwide being a Hollander product. Standing now at just under 300 employees, the Munfordville facility expects to ship near 3.4 million mattress pads this year alone. Next year’s numbers are expected to increase by about half a millionn which will mean about 70 new jobs will be created at the Munfordville plant. This expansion is due to the partnership between Hollander and Walmart. Mark Eichhorn, CEO of Hollander says that instead of jobs going overseas:

      Eichhorn

Creating American jobs is the main goal of an initiative kicked off by Walmart about four years ago according to Terry Thompson:

      Thompson

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HOLLANDER IN MUNFORDVILLE TO ADD 70 NEW JOBS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Sandy McClellan

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
56°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 11/21 0%
High 59° / Low 30°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 11/22 0%
High 45° / Low 27°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 11/23 10%
High 51° / Low 32°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.