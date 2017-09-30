HOLLEY PERFORMANCE ADDS NEW FACILITY NEAR BOWLING GREEN

on 09/30/2017 |

Holley Performance Products Inc., a top name in automotive racing and performance parts manufacturing and marketing, will establish a $9.15 million facility in Franklin, creating 30 full-time jobs according to Gov. Matt Bevin.

“We are excited to see the economic impact of Holley Performance Products’ newest operation,” said Gov. Bevin. “Holley is a storied name in the American tradition of hotrods, drag racing, muscle cars and stock-car racing, and will be a great addition to Kentucky’s burgeoning automotive industry. Our administration, along with the Franklin community, are thrilled to welcome the additional jobs and investment Holley is bringing to the Commonwealth.”

Holley will locate a distribution operation in a leased, 200,000-square-foot building in Franklin, expected to open in early 2018. The operation will be about 20 miles from Holley’s corporate headquarters in Bowling Green.

The new facility brings the company’s total Kentucky employment to approximately 330. Holley in 1952 located its carburetor manufacturing plan

Recognizable Holley brands include MSD Ignition, Mr. Gasket, Accel Ignition, Weiand superchargers, NOS Nitrous Oxide Systems, Hooker Headers, Flowtech, Edge, Superchips, and Earl’s Performance Products, just to name a few. Holley carburetors and now fuel injection products have powered every NASCAR Sprint Cup team and nearly every NHRA Pro-Stock champion for the past four decades.

Sen. David Givens, of Greensburg, noted the significance of the state’s auto industry in welcoming Holley to Simpson County.

“With a multimillion dollar investment and the creation of new jobs, Holley Performance Products’ location in Franklin is welcome news to our community,” Sen. Givens said. “The auto industry is a crucial part of Kentucky’s economic infrastructure, and I look forward to the company’s success in our state and beyond.”

Rep. Wilson Stone, of Scottsville, mentioned the company’s strong reputation throughout the auto industry.

“Holley Performance Products has long stood for excellence and has been a great corporate partner in the region for many years,” Rep. Stone said. “It means a lot to have it invest these millions of dollars in Franklin and to create these jobs. This is truly wonderful news.”