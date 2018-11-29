HOMELESS MAN SEEKING SHELTER AT JAIL ARRESTED

on 11/29/2018 |

A man who claims he is homeless was arrested, Sunday, in the lobby of the Barren County Jail. Officer Wesley Hicks with the Glasgow Police Department received complaints of an intoxicated man in the lobby of the Barren County Jail where homeless are allowed to seek shelter. David E. Thacker, age 49, of Glasgow was arrested on charges of :

Charge 1: ALC INTOX IN A PUB PLACE 3RD OR> OFF IN 12 MONTHS

Charge 2: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, 2ND DEGREE

Charge 3: TERRORISTIC THREATENING, 3RD DEGREE



After police reports indicate he was belligerent and a harm to himself.