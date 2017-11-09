Logo


Homer Leroy Jones

on 09/11/2017 |

Homer Leroy Jennings, age 69, of Edmonton, died Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Green view Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

Born August 5, 1948 in Glasgow, he was a son of Homer Lee and Lillian Lewis Jennings, Tompkinsville, who survive.

He was a Baptist preacher.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews: one sister in law, Juanita Jones:  one brother in law, David Chapman; one step sister, Linda Carter, IN; and two step brothers, Jerry Whitlock and Charles Whitlock, IN

He was preceded in death by one brother, Dearil Jones, one sister, Patricia Jester and one step sister Mary Whitlock.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Larry Noe officiating.  Burial will follow in the Beaumont Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, after 7:00 a.m.  until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Beaumont Cemetery.

 

