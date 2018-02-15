Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HOMER VERNON “TOOTER” GRIDER

on 02/15/2018 |

Mr. Homer Vernon “Tooter” Grider of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, February 12, 2018 at The Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 90 years, 11 months, and 19 days. He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, February 24, 1927, the son of Homer and Ettie (Davidson) Grider. He was a member of Amandaville Christian Church, a U.S. Army World War Two Veteran, a Service Man for Brown’s Supply, and a member of the Cumberland Lodge #413 F. & A. M.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Grider, his brothers, Yule Grider, Allen Grider, Shelly Grider, J. B. Grider, brothers-in-law, John Kearns, Randy Gibson, and sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Grider and Dorothy Grider.

He is survived by his son, Kelly (and Phoebe) Grider of Albany, Kentucky, his daughter, Carol Grider of Bowling Green, Kentucky, his brothers, Albert (and Dimple) Grider of Columbia, Kentucky, Jessie (and Brenda) Grider, Sr., James Grider, both of Bakerton, Kentucky, his sisters, Kathleen Kearns of Anderson, Indiana, Louise (and Bobby) Brumett of Burkesville, Kentucky, Margaret “Cricket” (and Porter) McCoy of Burkesville, Kentucky, Dottie Gibson of Bakerton, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Daniel, Dylan, Elizabeth, and Hannah, and special friends, Mary Anna Burns, Darrell Moons, and David Moons.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Patton and Rev. Joel Patton officiating. Burial will be in the Perkins Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2018, until the funeral hour on Friday. The Masonic Rites Service will be conducted on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home by the Cumberland Lodge # 413 F & AM. The Lodge will be open on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HOMER VERNON “TOOTER” GRIDER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

STEPHANIE KEYS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:29 PM CST on February 15, 2018
Expires:
7:00 PM CST on February 15, 2018
Clear
Currently
70°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/15 60%
High 76° / Low 51°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/16 60%
High 56° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 02/17 60%
High 46° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 16

Metcalfe County vs. Washington County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 16 @ 6:00 PM
Mon 19

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.