Mr. Homer Vernon “Tooter” Grider of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, February 12, 2018 at The Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 90 years, 11 months, and 19 days. He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, February 24, 1927, the son of Homer and Ettie (Davidson) Grider. He was a member of Amandaville Christian Church, a U.S. Army World War Two Veteran, a Service Man for Brown’s Supply, and a member of the Cumberland Lodge #413 F. & A. M.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Grider, his brothers, Yule Grider, Allen Grider, Shelly Grider, J. B. Grider, brothers-in-law, John Kearns, Randy Gibson, and sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Grider and Dorothy Grider.

He is survived by his son, Kelly (and Phoebe) Grider of Albany, Kentucky, his daughter, Carol Grider of Bowling Green, Kentucky, his brothers, Albert (and Dimple) Grider of Columbia, Kentucky, Jessie (and Brenda) Grider, Sr., James Grider, both of Bakerton, Kentucky, his sisters, Kathleen Kearns of Anderson, Indiana, Louise (and Bobby) Brumett of Burkesville, Kentucky, Margaret “Cricket” (and Porter) McCoy of Burkesville, Kentucky, Dottie Gibson of Bakerton, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Daniel, Dylan, Elizabeth, and Hannah, and special friends, Mary Anna Burns, Darrell Moons, and David Moons.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Patton and Rev. Joel Patton officiating. Burial will be in the Perkins Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2018, until the funeral hour on Friday. The Masonic Rites Service will be conducted on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home by the Cumberland Lodge # 413 F & AM. The Lodge will be open on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.