“HOMETOWN TEAMS” EXHIBIT FEATURES PEOPLE YOU KNOW, THINGS YOU HAD ALMOST FORGOTTEN AND WILL TAKE YOU BACK TO HIGH SCHOOL

You don’t have to travel very far to get to enjoy a Smithsonian exhibit.

“Hometown Teams” is a traveling exhibit that captures the stories that unfold on the neighborhood fields and courts, and the underdog heroics, larger than life legends, fierce rivalries and gut wrenching defeats of high school sports. For more than 100 years, sports have reflected the trials and triumphs of the American experience and helped shape the national character.

The traveling exhibit is a mix of national items and local memorabilia. Going all the way back to the days of the Horse Cave Colored School, through to today, local items represent nearly every aspect of local sports. The committee tasked with compiling all these items was Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry, Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher, Sandra Wilson, Bruce Gentry, Clarence Glover, Kenny Russell and Brenda Donselman Thomas. This group did not disappoint, as the Historic Thomas House is filled with a ton of memories.

Caverna alumni Clarence Glover said the group wanted to take you back in time as he explains with this story of the combination of Cave City and Horse Cave schools

Whether it is professional sports or those played on the collegiate, scholastic or high school level, amateur sports played by kids on the local playground, sports have become a. big part of our lives.

Along with the Smithsonian Institute, the another exhibit partner is the Kentucky Humanities Council. They chose the American Cave Museum, in downtown Horse Cave, to host Hometown Teams as part of the Museum on Main Street project that brings programs to rural cultural organizations.

Caverna alumni Bruce Gentry said the exhibit is absolutely phenomenal:

The exhibit is open at the Historic Thomas House in Horse Cave until August 18th.

“Hometown Teams” can be seen Monday -Thursday by appointment call (270)786-2680, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 1pm-5pm

It would be nearly impossible to talk about Caverna sports without talking about the Doyle family. Brian Doyle is local baseball player who made it all the way to the World Series. I asked Doyle why he thought it was important for young people to be involved in sports: