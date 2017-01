Dozens donned the courthouse lawn yesterday as the community came together to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. That was Mr. Faye Neal singing our National Anthem and then greetings were brought to the group from Glasgow Council member Chasity Lowery and from the county from Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen.

Led in prayer, the group then began their annual walk to First Baptist Church where the annual MLK Day Celebration was held.