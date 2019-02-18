HOPKINSVILLE POLICE OFFICER SHOT AFTER ROBBERY CONFRONTATION

on 02/18/2019 |

A Hopkinsville police officer was shot in the head and arm on Monday. Officer Jeremy Davidson was shot after a robbery at a Walmart in Hopkinsville.

According to police chief Clayton Sumner, two vehicles were involved in the robbery and two separate police chases ensued. Davidson attempted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles when the suspect began to shoot.

Last March, an off-duty Hopkinsville officer was fatally shot. Law enforcement later killed a suspect in Tennessee.

Sumner says Davidson is in favorable condition at a hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

According to Sumner, both vehicles have been recovered.

No suspects have been identified at this time.