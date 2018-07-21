Logo


HORSE CAVE CONNECTOR FROM KY 218 TO US 31W CONSTRUCTION COULD START IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

on 07/21/2018

An alignment has been chosen as the preferred alternative for the future Horse Cave Connector. It is the green highlighted route which was previously publicized out of six possibilities (including a no-build option). The route connects KY 218 near Church Street to US 31W just south of Warehouse Road and features a bridge over the adjacent CSX Rail Line.

Currently, the state transportation budget has $1.5 Million allocated for right of way acquisition within the next two years. Future funding for utilities and construction will depend on the next transportation budget in 2020. In the best-case scenario, construction could begin in five or six years.

Hart County government officials and stakeholders are currently in the application process to compete for a federal grant which has the potential to expedite the project by providing funding ahead of anticipated state allocations.

