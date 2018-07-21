HORSE CAVE CONNECTOR FROM KY 218 TO US 31W CONSTRUCTION COULD START IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

on 07/21/2018 |

An alignment has been chosen as the preferred alternative for the future Horse Cave Connector. It is the green highlighted route which was previously publicized out of six possibilities (including a no-build option). The route connects KY 218 near Church Street to US 31W just south of Warehouse Road and features a bridge over the adjacent CSX Rail Line.

Currently, the state transportation budget has $1.5 Million allocated for right of way acquisition within the next two years. Future funding for utilities and construction will depend on the next transportation budget in 2020. In the best-case scenario, construction could begin in five or six years.

Hart County government officials and stakeholders are currently in the application process to compete for a federal grant which has the potential to expedite the project by providing funding ahead of anticipated state allocations.