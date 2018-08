on 08/20/2018 |

Press Release:

According to Hart County Sheriff, Boston Hensley, on Friday, Hart County deputies arrested Stephan W. Self age 37 of Horse Cave, on a Hart County indictment Warrant.



Self was charged with three counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor, 1st Degree. Self was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash bond.