HORSE CAVE MAN ARRESTED ON SEVERAL CHARGES

Due to an investigation earlier Friday night that involved a minor, Horse Cave Police arrested 29 year old Andrew Goodnight of Horse Cave on Friday at his residence on East Main Street.

He was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, and Possession of Marijuana.

Goodnight was also served a Barren County District Court Warrant for nonpayment of court costs and fees. He was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5214.00 bond.