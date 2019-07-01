Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HORSE CAVE MAN ARRESTED ON SEVERAL CHARGES

on 01/07/2019 |

Due to an investigation earlier Friday night that involved a minor, Horse Cave Police arrested 29 year old Andrew Goodnight of Horse Cave on Friday at his residence on East Main Street. 

He was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, and Possession of Marijuana. 

Goodnight was also served a Barren County District Court Warrant for nonpayment of court costs and fees. He was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5214.00 bond.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HORSE CAVE MAN ARRESTED ON SEVERAL CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHERYL SMITH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:55 PM CST on January 07, 2019
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on January 08, 2019
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 50%
High 65° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 01/08 30%
High 60° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 38° / Low 19°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.