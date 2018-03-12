HORSE CAVE MAN SAYS HE’S HIS RELATIVE-HE AND PASSENGER ARRESTED

on 12/03/2018 |

On Saturday Cave City Police Arrest a Horse Cave man on weapon and drug charges. Cave City Police observed a red ford pickup driving on Mammoth Cave Street in a careless manner. Upon contact with the male driver he was acting nervous Officers observed a rifle sticking out from under a blanket

that was in floor board of the truck. The driver was then detained. Upon investigation the name that was provided to Officers by the driver was a convicted felon. A search of the vehicle revealed a 22 Marlin Rifle and a small bag of suspected meth. A female passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jessica Smith of Horse Cave , she along with the male driver was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance meth.



After the male subject was booked into Barren County Detention Center it was discovered that he gave a family members identification. The male subject was identified as Andre Goodman of Horse Cave.



Goodman was additionally charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information , Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent. Goodman was originally charged with

possession of controlled substance meth , possession of Firearm By

Convicted Felon along with other traffic offenses. Goodman and Smith were also served with Bench Warrants for Hart County. Arrest was made by Officer Judd and he was assisted by Chief