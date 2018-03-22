HORSE CAVE POLICE CHIEF PLEADS THE 5TH, WHEN GLASGOW ATTORNEY ASKS “DID YOU PLANT DRUGS ON MY CLIENT?”

on 03/22/2018 |

The Horse Cave Police Department has been in the headlines recently and few details have been released regarding the active FBI investigation into the department. Initially with pay, later changed to unpaid, Horse Cave Police Chief Sean Henry and Officer Chris Trulock have been placed on administrative leave from the department.

This week, in Hart County District Court, Sean Henry took the stand to testify in a preliminary hearing in a case involving an arrest made by the Horse Cave Police Department. Glasgow attorney Johnny Bell was representing a client who was facing felony drug charges and the hearing was to determine whether there was probably cause to move forward and bump the case up to Circuit Court.

Limited to only one question, which is not common practice, but certainly within the rights of the court, Bell turned to Henry and asked, “Did you plant drugs on my client?”. Henry then pled the 5th Amendment.

Pleading the 5th is not an admission of guilt, however protects an individual from being compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself. Henry told the court that his attorney had instructed him to plead the 5th.

At least for the past four years, Bell has represented clients who, not only questioned the integrity of the department, but accused them of planting evidence. While there has been no public statement from the HCPD, the City of Horse Cave, the KSP or FBI confirming those in the department had been planting evidence, these claims have continued to circulate for the past several years and have grown in number as recently more people are speaking up.

This case was ultimately dismissed. Two other cases involving arrests made by the Horse Cave Police Department were also dismissed on the same day. It is unclear, at this time, how many cases involving the HCPD could be impacted by recent events or what the final FBI investigation will reveal about the department.