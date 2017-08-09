HORSE CAVE VETERAN CHOSEN FOR HONOR FLIGHT

on 09/08/2017 |

Lee Bratcher of Horse Cave is among the 70 war veterans who will travel from Lexington to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 16, as part of this year’s Honor Flight. Bratcher will travel with the other Kentucky veterans for a one-day tour of war memorials erected in their honor in the nation’s capital.

Bratcher, a 90-year-old WWII veteran, will represent Farmers RECC, which is sponsoring the all-expenses paid trip. The mission is being coordinated by Winchester-based Honor Flight Kentucky.

“This is the largest group of veterans we’ve ever taken and we’re looking forward to sponsoring these heroes from Kentucky,” said Bill Prather, President and CEO of Farmers RECC. “Our goal is for them to return saying it was one of the best days of their lives.”

Mr. Bratcher served in Army and was stationed in 17 different places in the United States and Europe with the majority of his time spent with the Occupational Forces in Germany as Special Police.

The veterans will fly from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., where they will board three buses for a full day of honors and sightseeing. They will visit war memorials for veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam on the National Mall. They will also see the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., which is the statue of five Marines, including Kentuckian Franklin Sousley, and a Navy corpsman raising the American flag on Iwo Jima.

The day will culminate with viewing the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Honor Flight representatives will participate in a wreath-laying service at the tomb. Volunteers representing Farmers RECC and the other co-ops will accompany the vets as guardians.

To further honor this year’s Honor Flight participants, Farmers RECC is helping organize a special welcome for their return. Families, friends and supporters are invited to arrive at Blue Grass Airport by 9 p.m. on Sept. 16 to cheer for and greet the veterans when their flight arrives from Washington. There will be additional parking available at the airport to accommodate the crowd.