HORSE CAVE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING VEHICLE

on 08/10/2018 |

According to Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley, on August 3, 2018, Hart County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from Walker Stewart Rd. Jeanna Jewell, age 34, 1352 Walker Stewart Rd., Horse Cave, KY, was arrested for theft by unlawful taking auto $500 or more, but less than $10,000, disorderly conduct 1st degree, resisting arrest, and alcohol intoxication.



Jewell was lodged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of $5000.00 cash bond. The vehicle was returned to the owner