HOT RODS HAVE NEW OWNERSHIP

on 10/02/2018 |

Bowling Green, KY- The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, today announced the official sale of the franchise to BG SKY, LLC. The sale was completed yesterday afternoon after receiving the final approval from the commissioner’s office of Major League Baseball.
The new owner of Hot Rods is a sole individual, Jack Blackstock. “I am thrilled to be getting directly involved in the Hot Rods.” Jack Blackstock said. For the past five seasons Jack has been an investor in the team that he just acquired. “I view the Hot Rods as an unusual and tremendous opportunity. There is a vibrant community and the local economy is strong and growing. The community leaders are genuinely committed to building the downtown and reinvesting in community assets, such as the stadium. We have an excellent group in the front office led by Eric Leach, and on the field the Hot Rods can’t be beat – literally! Midwest League Champions!”
With the sale of the team BG SKY, LLC. has also agreed to a lease of Bowling Green Ballpark with the Bowling Green Downtown Economic Authority. A key part of the agreement is for the Hot Rods to remain in Bowling Green as an anchor to the Downtown area. The term of the lease runs until 2030 with potential extensions well into the future beyond that date.

