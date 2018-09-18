Logo


HOTEL DRUG COMPLAINT PUTS TWO NON-LOCAL MEN IN JAIL

on 09/18/2018

On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Wall Street (Holiday Inn Express) in reference to a drug complaint. Officers made contact with Brandon King and Brandon Cook inside a room they were renting and located Methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Brandon Cook (age 23) of West Virginia was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Brandon King (age 37) of Texas was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest were made by Officer Trevor Morrison, assisted by Officer Mason Wethington.

