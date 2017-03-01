HOUSE BILL 261 LIMITS AN INDIVIDUAL TO JUST ONE FIRST-TIME OFFENSE FOR A DUI CONVICTION

The Kentucky House of Representatives today passed a safety measure that limits an individual to just one first-time offense for a DUI conviction in his or her lifetime. House Bill 261 was championed by Rep. Jim DuPlessis, R-Elizabethtown.

Last year, legislation was signed into law extending the look-back period for DUI cases from five to ten years. If this measure becomes law, any DUI conviction after the ten year sunset period would nonetheless be classified as a second offense.

This bill seeks to stop the scourge of repeat DUI offenders, who are the cause of most drunk driving incidents.

“We lose far too many Kentuckians every year to drunk driving, and we owe it to the families of victims, and all citizens of the Commonwealth, to take a strong stand against those who consistently take actions that harm others,” said Rep. DuPlessis. “I was pleased to have the unanimous support of my House colleagues, and look forward to seeing this bill passed by the Senate and signed into law.”

The legislation now moves to the Senate for appro