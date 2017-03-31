HOUSE BILL 394 COULD SAVE KENTUCKY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS

The Senate gave final passage today to a significant measure to reduce red tape in Kentucky. House Bill 394, sponsored by Rep. Scott Wells, R-West Liberty, streamlines government by consolidating 18 building trade boards into the Housing, Buildings, and Constructions Advisory Committee.

The measure will also reduce continuing education requirements for elevator contractors and elevator mechanics from at least 8 hours to at least 6 hours.

Currently, there are eight boards made up of 81 members relating to the buildings and construction industry. Consolidating these boards into one advisory committee with only 17 members will save the taxpayers of Kentucky a minimum of $15,000 annually, while improving the functioning and communications between all trade groups and interested parties.

The measure now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.