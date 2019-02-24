HOUSE WEEK IN REVIEW: FEB. 22, 2019

on 02/24/2019 |

From State Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow

FRANKFORT – Visitors to Frankfort often hear the state’s 119-year-old State Capitol building referred to as the “new” Capitol. That may seem ironic until visitors realize that there is a former statehouse called the Old State Capitol Building just a couple of miles away.

The Old State Capitol was Kentucky’s seat of government for 80 years until the present Capitol was occupied in 1910. It is where Kentucky’s last two state constitutions were ratified by the Kentucky General Assembly and where Kentucky declared its neutrality at the start of the Civil War. On Tuesday, state lawmakers returned to the historic building to hold brief, televised proceedings at the invitation of the Kentucky Historical Society.

Both the House and Senate convened in their respective chambers in the former statehouse and adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 116, a measure commemorating Presidents’ Day and the work of the Kentucky Historical Society in preserving Kentucky’s past. Lawmakers then returned to the current State Capitol to complete the day’s business.

House committees were busy throughout the day Tuesday passing bills on to the full House for consideration. One of those bills is House Bill 150, which passed the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

HB 150 would improve how the state issues a “Golden Alert” when an impaired person goes missing. It would be the responsibility of the Kentucky State Police—rather than the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, which now oversees Kentucky’s Golden Alert notifications—to initiate a Golden Alert, should one be necessary for the safety of someone with a physical, mental or cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Per the bill, the State Police would use “existing resources” like electronic highway signs and the state Amber Alert system to issue an alert.

The last day for new House bills to be filed for consideration this 30-day session was Wednesday. Close to 100 bills were filed before the House adjourned that day, with many others approved in committee or sent to the Senate that afternoon. One measure making its way to the Senate would put specific rights in law for foster children and other children in out-of-home placement.

HB 158, which passed the House 99-0, would delineate what lawmakers call a foster child’s “bill of rights”—a list of 16 rights, including the right to adequate food, clothing, shelter, and the right to a safe, stable family. It would also require national and state background checks on child residential home and placement agency staff as required under new federal law.

A bill that would designate a day of prayer for Kentucky students also moved from the House to the Senate on Wednesday. The House voted 79-18 in favor of HB 166, which would designate the last Wednesday of each September as a day for Kentuckians to pray or reflect on the state’s public schools, teachers and students.

HB 166 would designate “A Day of Prayer for Kentucky’s Students” to coincide with a global student-led prayer event that has been observed by students on school campuses since 1990. Members supporting HB 166 said it affirms students’ right to pray as part of a global initiative, while some opponents said they are concerned about the bill’s affect on “separation of church and state.”

The House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee earlier that day took up the issue of sports wagering and online gaming when it passed a bill to legalize and regulate sports wagering, fantasy sports contests and online poker in Kentucky. Some testified in committee that sports wagering alone under HB 175 would generate at least $20 million in annual tax revenue for the state, excluding licensing revenue. HB 175 was returned to the House floor for further consideration.

A few of the many other bills moving through the House this week included:

– HB 298, approved on Wednesday by the House Judiciary Committee and now before the full House for consideration. The bill would raise the felony penalties for distribution, possession or viewing pornographic material depicting a child who is under age 12.

– HB 354, which passed the House 96-4 on Thursday and is now before the Senate. HB 354 would change current law by exempting nonprofit civic, governmental and all other nonprofit organizations from sales tax on admissions as well as taxation on their first $10,000 in other sales, among other provisions.

Lawmakers are now in the second half of our 30-day 2019 session with just 13 legislative days remaining. There is much work to be done, on these and many other bills, before we end the session in late March.

Please continue to stay informed of legislative action of interest to you in the days ahead by logging onto the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov, or by calling the LRC toll-free Bill Status Line at 866-840-2835. To find out when a committee meeting is scheduled, you can call the LRC toll-free Meeting Information Line at 800-633-9650. If you would like to share your comments or concerns with me or another legislator about a particular bill under consideration this session, you can call the toll-free Legislative Message Line at 800-372-7181.