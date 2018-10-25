HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN TO TONIGHT’S FORUM, RULES, CONTRIBUTORS

on 10/25/2018 |

Tonight, both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party will co-host a political forum. The event begins at 6pm at the Glasgow City Council Chambers. 8 different races will have candidates from both parties. In the Mayor of Glasgow Race and County Judge Executive’s race, the candidates will have 2 minutes each to answer three questions. The questions will be for both candidates, and not specific to the individual. Students from both Glasgow High School and Barren County High School will ask the questions. . Joe Myers, WCLU Sports Director and local insurance agent, will be the moderator. Myers will also draw a total of three questions of 6 possible from the public that have been reviewed by four local media representatives, myself, Wes Royse for WCLU, Daniel Suddeath from the Glasgow Daily Times, Jeff Jobe with the Barren County Progress, and James Brown with Commonwealth Broadcasting. Each candidate will be allowed a 1-minute rebuttal, as well as an opening and closing statement.

In the other 6 races to be featured, the same format will be applied, accept only 2 of a possible 4 questions will be drawn.

You can watch the Electric Plant Boards Live Broadcast on EPB Channel 6. We will also be re-streaming it on the WCLU Radio Facebook Page, as well as on our wcluradio.com homepage, WatchWCLU.com, and @WCLU on Periscope. The Youtube Channel is WatchWCLU.com.

The event is expected to last from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. Radio broadcast will begin at 7:00pm following Erndog’s Off The Chart Radio Show on both 102.3 FM and 1490 AM.