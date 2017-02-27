Howard Clinton “Buck” Childress age 81 of Munfordville passed away at 11:58pm Saturday, February 25 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born at Dog Creek to the late James Reubin Childress and Rade Wilson Childress. At age 16, Buck began working at Houchens Market #7 in Munfordville and recently retiring due to illness, he was the owner and operator of Buck Childress Auto Sales in Munfordville for forty years. Buck was a life-long musician and was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Stasel Childress

Two sons-Michael Hagan & wife Tammy of Bowling Green

Howard Clinton “Clint” Childress, Jr. of Munfordville

Two daughters-Lori Hagan Perkins of Munfordville

Andrea Louise Childress Tanaro & hus. Tony of Bowling Green

Seven grandchildren-Tylor, Ashley, Kimber, Alex, Riley, Michayla & Clinton Wyatt

One sister-Louise Martin & hus. Kenneth “Pepper” Martin of Munfordville

One niece-Melissa Martin Carter & hus. Jerry of

Cave City

One great-nephew & great-niece-Spencer & Holly-Ann Carter

and Buck had many, many friends that also survive

Funeral services for Howard Clinton “Buck” Childress will be 2pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Templeman officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-9pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.