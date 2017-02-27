Howard Clinton “Buck” Childress age 81 of Munfordville passed away at 11:58pm Saturday, February 25 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born at Dog Creek to the late James Reubin Childress and Rade Wilson Childress. At age 16, Buck began working at Houchens Market #7 in Munfordville and recently retiring due to illness, he was the owner and operator of Buck Childress Auto Sales in Munfordville for forty years. Buck was a life-long musician and was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Stasel Childress
Two sons-Michael Hagan & wife Tammy of Bowling Green
Howard Clinton “Clint” Childress, Jr. of Munfordville
Two daughters-Lori Hagan Perkins of Munfordville
Andrea Louise Childress Tanaro & hus. Tony of Bowling Green
Seven grandchildren-Tylor, Ashley, Kimber, Alex, Riley, Michayla & Clinton Wyatt
One sister-Louise Martin & hus. Kenneth “Pepper” Martin of Munfordville
One niece-Melissa Martin Carter & hus. Jerry of
Cave City
One great-nephew & great-niece-Spencer & Holly-Ann Carter
and Buck had many, many friends that also survive
Funeral services for Howard Clinton “Buck” Childress will be 2pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Templeman officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-9pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.