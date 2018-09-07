Logo


HOWARD HAYDEN DAVIS

on 07/09/2018

Howard Hayden Davis age 90 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Edmonton.    He was the son of the late William C. and Minnie Ann Wallace Davis.   Howard served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and retired from Brown and Williams Tobacco Company.

He is survived by a nephew Phillip (Anita) Blaydes of Edmonton.   Five nieces.  Peggy (Jerry) Turner of Buffalo, Kentucky.   Jeannie Carol (Clay) Slinker of Knob Lick, Suzanne Gallagher of Virginia, Julianna Davis of Bowling Green and Myra Hennessy of Nashville.    A sister in law Lelia Davis of Bowling Green and a family friend Wanda Coffey of Greensburg.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by  two brothers Carile and Ralph Davis.  A sister Winnie Blaydes and a nephew Charles H. Blaydes.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Davis Family Cemetery.    Visitation will be after 9:00 AM  Wednesday until service time.

