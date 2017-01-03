HOWARD “HT” BURRIS

Howard “H. T.” Burris, 86, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Signature Health Care Center. He was a son of the late William Howard and Anna Mae Walbert Burris.

He is survived by his wife: Roberta Frankum Burris; one son: Gary Burris and his wife Chris; two grandsons: Brandon Burris and his wife Joy and Ryan Burris and his wife Hope; six great grandchildren: Julia Warrick, Austin Burris, Caleb Burris, LoganBurris, Peyton Harlow and Blake Harlow; two nephews: Carroll Furlong and Jerry Furlong.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Ruben Furlong and Edwin Furlong.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home until time for services.