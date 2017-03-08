Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HUBERT DALE BRITT

on 08/03/2017 |

Hubert Dale Britt 69 of Glasgow died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in Springfield, TN.  He was born in Paxton, IL the son of the late Lucille Irvin and Hubert Turner Britt.  Mr. Britt was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.  He was a truck driver and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Pamela McPherson Britt; 3 children, Darla Maupin (Stacy) and Heather Anderson (Andy) and Charles Britt (Gina) all of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren Anthony and Taylor Jeffries, Katelynn and Jonathan Britt, Kaylee Britt, Andrew and Christina Britt; 3 great-grandchildren and a sister Linda M. McGuire (Larry) of Champaign, IL.

The family will have a private visitation and service under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow or any veteran related organization.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HUBERT DALE BRITT”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

ADAM FROGGETT
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
87°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/03 20%
High 89° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 50%
High 80° / Low 55°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Saturday 08/05 10%
High 82° / Low 61°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.