Hubert Dale Britt 69 of Glasgow died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in Springfield, TN. He was born in Paxton, IL the son of the late Lucille Irvin and Hubert Turner Britt. Mr. Britt was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Pamela McPherson Britt; 3 children, Darla Maupin (Stacy) and Heather Anderson (Andy) and Charles Britt (Gina) all of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren Anthony and Taylor Jeffries, Katelynn and Jonathan Britt, Kaylee Britt, Andrew and Christina Britt; 3 great-grandchildren and a sister Linda M. McGuire (Larry) of Champaign, IL.

The family will have a private visitation and service under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow or any veteran related organization.