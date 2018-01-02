Logo


HUBERT WILLIE MONTGOMERY

on 02/01/2018 |

Hubert Willie Montgomery, 85 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at his residence

The Warren County native was  son of the late Orea Hubert and Gladys Matthew Montgomery.  He is preceded in death by two brothers, Audie and David Montgomery and one sister, Ruby Clark.   He was a member of Hillvue Heights Church and a self employed manufacturer.

His survivors include three sons, Michael Montgomery (Elizabeth), Timothy Montgomery (Donna), Willie Montgomery (Dianna); one daughter, Shelia Camacho (Martin); seven grandchildren;  two sisters, Joan Smith and Ann Koffman; several nieces & nephews.

No services at this time as cremation was chosen.  Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

