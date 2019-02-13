Logo


HUFFS ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

on 02/13/2019 |

Last Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on South Green Street.

Officer Wesley Hicks observed a handgun laying in the center console between the driver identified as Louie Huff and the passenger identified as Larry Huff, at that time both were removed from the vehicle. Officer Hicks located a used syringe inside of Larry Huff’s pocket and requested a K9 Unit to respond to his location.

Barren County Deputy Sheriff BJ Childress and his K9 Unit arrived on scene and the K9 Unit alerted on the vehicle. At that time a search of the vehicle was then conducted and Officers located Methamphetamine and a spoon that contained drug residue on it inside of the vehicle.

Louie Huff of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with No Tail Lamps, Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept. Of Transportation, Possession Of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Larry Huff of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Conditions Of Release, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks , assisted by Officer Michael Burgan and Barren County Deputy BJ Childress and his K9 Unit.

