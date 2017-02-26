Hugh Gossett, 77, of Horse Cave, died Thursday, February 23, 2017, near Munfordville, KY. He was a simple man, except for his military time, he spent his life in Horse Cave. He served for a time in the U.S. Army, where he learned ham radio operation, photography, and he was an airplane mechanic. He worked for a local radio station, he repaired television sets and worked with Marion and Ovada Ward in there photography business. In addition to the radio and photography he loved model trains.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Dell and Nora Edith Toohey Gossett and one sister, Edith Lynn Gossett.

He is survived by his cousins, Martha Jo Billy of Gilbert, AR; Lynn Jefcoat of Cave City; Carol Proffit (Bob) of Crestwood, KY; Wayne Gillenwater (Patty) of Louisville, KY; Joann McGuire (Pete) of Munfordville; Brenda Keith (David) of Smiths Grove, KY; Sandra Butler (John) of Bardstown, KY.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.