Hugh (Peanut) Gibson, age 74, Edmonton, died Saturday, March 24, 2018 at NHC in Glasgow. He was a son of the late George and Roxie Copes Gibson and the husband of Dorsey Kaye Crowe Gibson who survives. He worked at maintenance and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived other than his wife by one daughter, Erica Gibson, Edmonton; one sister Christine Lemons, IN; one grandchild Rinoa Cassady; several nieces and nephews: and neighbors at Tree Top Apartments.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by several brothers.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro Joshua Grider officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 2:00 p.m. The family wishes a special thank you to the staff at NHC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral fund.