HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN ADAIR COUNTY

on 01/16/2017 |
Human remains found in Adair County on December 19, 2016 have been identified as 63-year-old Lawrence R. Chrisman, of Lexington, KY. Chrisman’s remains were found at the bottom of an embankment off the northbound side of north KY 55 across from United Citizens Bank.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Detective Brian Gibson is investigating

