Human remains found in Adair County on December 19, 2016 have been identified as 63-year-old Lawrence R. Chrisman, of Lexington, KY. Chrisman’s remains were found at the bottom of an embankment off the northbound side of north KY 55 across from United Citizens Bank.
–
The cause of death has not yet been determined. Detective Brian Gibson is investigating
Human remains found in Adair County on December 19, 2016 have been identified as 63-year-old Lawrence R. Chrisman, of Lexington, KY. Chrisman’s remains were found at the bottom of an embankment off the northbound side of north KY 55 across from United Citizens Bank.