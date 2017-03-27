Hurley Ray Wease 53 of Horse Cave, KY died Friday, March 24, 2017 as a result of a boating accident on Green River in Hart County. Born in Elizabethtown, KY he was the son of the late William Thomas Wease and Minnie Riggs Powers.

Survivors include his wife Jeanette Harper Wease of Horse Cave, KY; 3 sons Scott Ferrell of Lebanon, KY, Jessie P. Davis of Munfordville, KY and Ray Wease of Lebanon, KY; 2 daughters Marie Wease of Lebanon, KY and Marie Jimenez of Munfordville, KY; a brother Charles Wease of Horse Cave and 9 grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death a brother Glenn Wease and a sister Lisa Little.

Mr. Wease chose cremation and services will be scheduled at a later date. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.