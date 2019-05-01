on 01/05/2019 |

Huston Wright, 85, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Clementsville, TN native was a farmer, former employee of Bohanon Sawmill and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a son of the late Sam Huston Wright and Gillie B. Ritter Wright Goode and husband of the late Velma Imogene Sisco Wright.

He is survived by 3 sons: Kenny Wright and wife, Yolanda and Jimmy Wright and wife, Pam, all of Lafayette, TN; Richard Wright and wife, Vickie, Scottsville, KY;

2 daughters: Sharon Miller and husband, Joe, Summer Shade, KY and Debbie Warren and fiance’, Lawrence Key, Fountain Run, KY;

2 sisters: Pearl Cook, Fountain Run, KY and Margaret Blankenship, Glasgow, KY;

8 grandchildren: Ricky Wright, Brad Wright (Tabatha); Michael Warren and fiancee’, Courtney; Derrick McCormick (Jennifer); Josh Wright (Judi); Hayden Wright; Addison Wright and Kaneeka Wright;

6 great grandchildren;

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Charles Wright and Jackie Wright.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Eaton and Bro. Kenneth Fisher officiating and burial in Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday and after 8:00 A.M. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.