I-165 CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES

on 03/21/2019 |

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Drivers who use the William H. Natcher Parkway in western Kentucky will notice changes as the highway is upgraded to interstate highway standards.

Signs have been going up with the familiar red, white and blue shield designating the route as I-165, between its southern terminus at I-65, and its northern end at the Wendell Ford Expressway, US-60/231 and the Audubon Parkway, in Owensboro.

Highway crews are replacing the exit signs as the exit numbering system is being changed. Since the southern terminus is the parent interstate, I-65, and not Scottsville Road, some two miles to the south, the exit and mile marker numbers along I-165 will be lowered accordingly.

While the I-65 interchange will become Exit 1, south of there the highway will be known as KY-9007, with the Plano Road/ KY-622 interchange becoming Exit 0. This means that the northern end will change from Exit 72 to Exit 70.

Work is expected to be completed sometime this summer.