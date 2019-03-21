Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

I-165 CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES

on 03/21/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Drivers who use the William H. Natcher Parkway in western Kentucky will notice changes as the highway is upgraded to interstate highway standards.

Signs have been going up with the familiar red, white and blue shield designating the route as I-165, between its southern terminus at I-65, and its northern end at the Wendell Ford Expressway, US-60/231 and the Audubon Parkway, in Owensboro.

Highway crews are replacing the exit signs as the exit numbering system is being changed. Since the southern terminus is the parent interstate, I-65, and not Scottsville Road, some two miles to the south, the exit and mile marker numbers along I-165 will be lowered accordingly.

While the I-65 interchange will become Exit 1, south of there the highway will be known as KY-9007, with the Plano Road/ KY-622 interchange becoming Exit 0. This means that the northern end will change from Exit 72 to Exit 70.

Work is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “I-165 CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Light Drizzle
Currently
45°
Light Drizzle
Overcast
Thursday 03/21 20%
High 51° / Low 34°
Overcast
Clear
Friday 03/22 10%
High 57° / Low 27°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/23 0%
High 56° / Low 37°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.