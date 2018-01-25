Logo


TRAFFIC ADVISORY-I-65 BLOCKED NEAR SIMPSON COUNTY

on 01/25/2018 |

Traffic Advisory – Southbound I65 near the Tennessee border

Southbound motorists traveling through our region should be aware of a fatal, multi-vehicle crash which has Southbound I65 blocked near MP 2 in Simpson County heading into Tennessee. Delays are likely and motorists can avoid heavy congestion by planning an alternate route well before reaching the affected area.

Motorists approaching the incident location are being diverted at Exit 6 over to US 31W and back onto I65 Southbound at Exit 2. Clearing is expected to take 4+ hours.

