I-65 DOWN TO ONE LANE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AT KENTUCKY-TENNESSEE LINE

on 04/05/2018 |

Interstate 65 southbound will be down to one lane Thursday and Friday near the Kentucky-Tennessee Line

Heavy delays and congestion are possible from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (April 4, 2018) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has scheduled Interstate 65 southbound direction to be down to one lane just across the state line on Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pothole patching. The work is being done in a construction zone at the TN 109 interchange construction project.

Heavy congestion, delays and traffic backup into Kentucky and Tennessee are possible. Depending on how traffic is flowing an alternate route may be best. We encourage motorists to check out real-time traffic flow and congestion prior to departing using the WAZE App or GoKY.ky.gov. A message board near mile marker 14 will be posted to warn motorists well in advance of exit 6 and exit 2. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews from Simpson County will monitor the area for any incidents.

Extreme caution is urged while traveling in this area. Traffic will be going from three lanes down to one lane which could cause issues. Should traffic become stopped or very slow on the Interstate it is important for motorists to be very mindful of approaching traffic from the rear as well as in front.