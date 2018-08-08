I 65 SOUTH AT GLENDALE WILL BE ONE LANE, AGAIN TONIGHT

on 08/08/2018 |

Traffic Advisory – I65 Southbound in Hardin County

Contract crews will continue working toward completion of new bridges along the I65 widening project tonight by setting bridge beams over Nolin River. Work will require closure of the southbound right lane at Glendale/Exit 86 beginning at 7pm tonight (August 8th). Motorists will be able to access Exit 86 but will not be able to re-enter I65 southbound. In order to do so, motorists will have to travel US 31W southbound to KY 84 and re-enter I65 southbound at the Sonora interchange. Left lane traffic will go thru and will not be affected. Motorists must make a lane decision before reaching the Exit 91 Interchange. All closures will be removed each night by Midnight. (All times Eastern)