“I AM MORE THAN IMPRESSED BY WHAT FOLKS ARE DOING HERE”-KY LABOR SECRETARY COMMENDS LOCAL WORK DONE TO EXPAND APPRENTICESHIPS

on 05/10/2018 |

Secretary Derrick Ramsey

That was Kentucky Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey describing his first visit to Barren County. He was back in town on Wednesday to join Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale, local government officials, and representatives from the Barren County School District, to announce the creation of three new youth apprenticeship programs.

The Barren County Judge Executive’s Office has created the Office Management apprenticeship program, while the Barren County School District will now offer apprenticeships in Culinary Arts and Transportation Maintenance. Each Registered Apprenticeship will be available to high school juniors and seniors and will be a two-year program, requiring 144 classroom and 2,000 on-the-job training hours per year. Both the Office Management and Culinary Arts apprenticeships will use classroom instruction space at Barren County High School, while the Transportation Maintenance apprenticeship will utilize instructional space at the Barren County Career and Technical Center.

Caroline Billingsley is currently apprenticing with the Barren County Judge Executive’s Office and is in her senior year at Barren County High School.

“Becoming an apprentice with the Barren County Judge Executive’s Office has been a life-changing experience,” Billingsley said. “Not only have I had the opportunity to learn skills, but also to be challenged to lead initiatives and serve my community. I know in my future this experience will help me grow professionally, and hopefully I will be able to give back to my community in many ways.”

Judge Hale noted that starting the apprenticeship program in Barren County was made possible because of the support of Bud Lane and Spantech. He said that the program will continue to grow and that this is just the beginning:

BC Judge Executive Micheal Hale

Apprenticeships can be tailored to meet the needs of businesses and ensure participants get the skills they need to be successful.

Secretary Ramsey said that when it comes to workforce, Barren County is on fire:

Secretary Derrick Ramsey

The Labor Cabinet acts as the governing body for Registered Apprenticeships in Kentucky, and provides technical and consultative services to employers. “Kentucky Trained. Kentucky Built.” was launched in 2016 and is a campaign to signal the Labor Cabinet’s commitment to committing new energy and resources to strengthen and grow Registered Apprenticeships across the Commonwealth. For more information, visit Labor.KY.gov.