IDA BRONSON BRYANT

Ira Bronson Bryant, age 60, of Horse Cave, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a native of Hart County, a Christian, an independent truck driver and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie “Bill” & Mildred Robertson Bryant; one brother, D. L. Bryant; and one sister, Sharon I. Defevers.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Neagle Bryant, Horse Cave; three children, Leslie Martin (Joey), Glasgow, Korey Wilson Bryant, Austin, KY, Payton Bryant (Tyler), Horse Cave; four grandchildren, Santanna Martin, Chloe Martin, Jayden Sturgeon, Ashlynn Sturgeon; one sister, Judy Crain, Macon, GA; one brother, Sherwood Bryant, Tucam Cari, NM; half sister, Maebelle Priddy, Canmer; half brother, Shirley Bryant, Glasgow; mother-in-law, Betty Milby, Greensburg; three sisters-in-law, Sheila Chaudoin, Gulf Port, MISS; Connie Whitlow, Greensburg, Andrea Milby, San-Diego, CA and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, the 5th, and at 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday.