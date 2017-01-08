Logo


IDA MAE BURKS

on 08/01/2017

Ida Mae Burks, 93 of Glasgow died Tuesday, August 01, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Mrs. Burks was the daughter of the late Walter Madison Richards and Annie Miller Powell Richards.  Her husband was the late Roger Burks. Mrs. Burks was an employee of Handmacher in Glasgow for over 30 years and she was very strong in her Baptist faith.

She is survived by two daughters; Cathy Wallace (Herman) of Franklin, TN and Brenda Owen (Allen) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Chad Perkins (Sheila) of Glasgow, Jodie Bren Powell of Glasgow and Will Bradford Powell (Katelyn) of Hendersonville, TN and 5 great-grandchildren.  She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Tony Perkins whose wife Vickie survives and Brent Lee Powell.

The family chose private services with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to assist a child’s “Go Fund Me” account.  www.gofundme.com/courageousmax

