IDEA is open to new ideas.

Sitting around a long table at the ATC last Friday, the Industrial Development and Economic Authority, or IDEA board, discussed not only the future of industry in Barren County, but the future of the organization itself.

The goals of IDEA fall under the header of industry, and include everything from workforce development to securing money for current industry expansion to recruiting new business. Along with the occasional state money, historically IDEA has been funded by the city of Glasgow and the Barren County Fiscal Court. In exchange for these dollars, the county judge and the mayor of Glasgow sit as non-voting members and each gets three appointments to the board. Currently Jackie Brown, Jim Lee and Amy Irwin represent the county and Scott Young, Patrick Gaunce and Owen Lambert represent the city of Glasgow. Non-voting IDEA board members include the Chamber President, currently Bill Prather, the Chamber Executive Vice President, which is Ernie Myers, Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher and Melody Ray, who is a Park City commissioner.

Much of the work done by the IDEA board doesn’t make the news and sometimes is confidential in nature. This has, at least in part, led to a situation where people don’t understand what IDEA does or why the board is important. There has also been a breakdown of communication between the board and the city and county. Judge Executive Micheal Hale says that the magistrates are asking questions and they want to see what they are getting for their part of IDEA’s funding. Judge Hale says the court needs to hear from the board:



Annually both the fiscal court and the Glasgow City Council have to renew the interlocal agreement that establishes the IDEA board and any changes made to the agreement must be approved by both groups.



Jackie Brown has been a board member for the past two years and he says that each member is serving because of an invitation. That invitation came along with a certain amount of expectation that each would serve to the best of their ability and Brown’s not so sure they’re doing that. Brown says that he would welcome not only an external board evaluation, but an internal evaluation of the board and the executive director. When it comes to evaluations, Brown also said he’d like to get industry’s take on how the board is doing and a round table forum would be one way to do that:



Unlike the vast majority of boards and commissions, IDEA doesn’t necessarily have regular monthly meetings at the same time and place each month. Regular scheduled meetings allow for items not on the agenda to be added and discussed, while calling meetings as needed make them technically special called meetings and the board is limited to discussing only the things put on the meeting’s agenda. As the board talked about the possibility of having regular monthly meetings, the question was asked if there was enough business to justify a meeting every month. Brown feels certain the board would have no trouble finding things to discuss at regular monthly meetings:



When it comes to new ideas and plans moving forward, the board recognized there is room for improvement and they are open to new ideas. Scott Young says that we owe it to the younger generation to do what it takes to ensure that Glasgow and Barren County have a bright future and that they can live and thrive right here at home. Young says that he would like to tailor the focus of the IDEA board so that it meets the unique needs of this community, and the local focus ensures it will work:



The board talked about hosting a round table discussion to hear from those involved on what is working, what isn’t and what they would like to see from IDEA. When it comes to who they’d like to see at the table, Young basically said anyone interested:



On March 10th IDEA will hold a meeting where they will discuss their strategic plan for the upcoming year. Much of the board hopes that improving communications with industry and the city and county make the list of the group’s priorities, while others hope to see evaluations both internal and external.