IDEA: NEGOTIATIONS, SPEC BUILDING SALE AND 35 NEW JOBS

on 05/04/2018 |

If negotiations go well, IDEA’s spec building could soon have a new owner.  At their last meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss matters pertaining to the sale or acquisition of property.  When they returned to open session, board member Jackie Brown made the motion to authorize board Chairman Owen Lambert, to negotiate the sale of the spec building on Carroll Knicely Drive.  Incentives were included in Brown’s motion and the sale price of  $2,172,200::

      Jackie Brown

 

The forgivable loan is subject to the creation of 35 jobs.

Brown said he was glad to make the motion:

      Jackie Brown

 

This was the only item on the agenda for the special called meeting.  While no one on the board disclosed the identity of the potential buyer, Tony Hodges, Marty Ross and Jeremy Poland were all three in attendance and they are employed with Amneal Pharmaceuticals in Glasgow.

