IF COUNCIL MOVES FORWARD WITH REMOVING EPB BOARD MEMBERS, LEGAL ACTION IS EXPECTED

The Glasgow EPB Board of Directors held a special called meeting this afternoon. After swearing in Freddie Noris as a new member, the board then selected Jeff Harned as acting Chair due to the absence of Norma Redford.

The board then went into Executive Session to discuss possible litigation. Upon return to open session, the board voted in favor of sending a letter to the mayor and the city attorney. The letter deals with the board’s stance about any possible litigation that could occur as a result of the city council’s actions this Monday night.

After voting against the reappointment of Jim Lee to the EPB Board of Directors at the last council meeting, the council will be voting on the removal of the rest of the board at Monday night’s meeting.

Drafted by attorney David Cole, the letter basically asked for the council’s due diligence in regard to the removal of the remaining EPB Board members. Should the council move forward with removal of the current board members, a lawsuit could be filed. As of now, no formal meeting has been held between the Glasgow City Council and the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors.

WCLU News is expecting a copy of the letter this evening and will release additional information as it is made available.