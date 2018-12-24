Logo


ILA JANETT WILSFORD

on 12/24/2018

Ila Janett Wilsford, age 96 of Glasgow, Kentucky died Sunday December 23, 2018, surrounded by loved ones at TJ Samson Community Hospital.

Ila Janett Wilsford, was born to the late Luther Jernigan and Rose Barbee Halcomb Jernigan on August 12, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Wilsford, a daughter Sheryl Hillyer, and nine brothers and sisters.

Ms. Wilsford is survived by a son, John Terry Fisher and wife Janet, eight grandchildren, Zach (Jennifer) Fisher, Megan Emmitt, Holly (Scott) Young, Sharmon Poole, Sara Ward, Clint (Robin) Poole, Taosh (Alexia) Poole, and Sydney Poole. Several Great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 26th at 10:00 am at The Glasgow First Assembly of God, with visitation after 9:00 am at the church, with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home.

