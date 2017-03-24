ILER JAMES CURTIS (UPDATED)

Iler James Curtis, age 85, of Ft. Run, Kentucky died at his residence Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

Born January 11, 1932 in Cadiz, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Arva Mason and Vallie Alice McAlister Curtis.

Survivors include one daughter Sherry (Ray) Chester, Indiana; one son Steve Curtis, Florida; two grandchildren Christina and Amy; and four great grandchildren, Alyson, Lucy, Cole and Emma.

He was preceded in death besides his parents, by his wife Betty Curtis, and eight brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at the Shirley Baldock Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Shirley Baldock Cemetery.

McMurtrey Funeral home is assisting the family.