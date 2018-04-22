Logo


ILLINOIS MAN WANTED FOR DEADLY SHOOTING EARLY SUNDAY MORNING NEAR NASHVILLE TN

on 04/22/2018

From CBS News

Three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday, according to police.

“A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair,” authorities tweeted.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified a “person of interest” in the shooting as Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois.

“Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him,” police tweeted. “Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately.” He is not believed to be armed, but police said he has a propensity for guns, so not ruling out that he may be armed and dangerous.

Police said the shooting took place at the Waffle House located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike, in Antioch.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials said they received three patients from the shooting, CBS affiliate WTVF reports. One person was considered stable but critical, and two others were in critical condition.

